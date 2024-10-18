David W. Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,509.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.47 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 394,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 117,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

