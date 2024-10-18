David W. Ruttenberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $289,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 385,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,509.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $11.47 on Friday. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.24 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
