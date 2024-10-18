Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DAY. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Dayforce Stock Performance

NYSE DAY opened at $63.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.60. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dayforce will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $63,370.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,062.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dayforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

