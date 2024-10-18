Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DE traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $406.14. 104,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $420.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.50.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

