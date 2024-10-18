Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Reduced by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $2,783,000. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $405.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.50. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

