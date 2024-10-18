Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2,518.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

DELL stock traded down $3.01 on Friday, hitting $126.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,627. The stock has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.40. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

