Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 1.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $126.73 and last traded at $126.77. Approximately 1,240,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,390,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

Specifically, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40. The firm has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

