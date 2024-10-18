Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.97 ($16.27) and traded as high as €16.14 ($17.54). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.92 ($17.30), with a volume of 9,809,654 shares traded.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.98.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
