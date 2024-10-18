Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as high as C$6.65. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 52,151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.91. The stock has a market cap of C$414.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$238.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

