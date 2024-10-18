Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $163.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $165.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 122.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

