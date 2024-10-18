DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 133587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.83.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,728,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 696,426 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,273,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 27.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 257,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,512,000 after purchasing an additional 205,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 864,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,007,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.