Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 17.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.02% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $199,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 584,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 91,971 shares during the period.

DFUS stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

