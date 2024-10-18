Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.46 and last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 20942 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14,644.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

