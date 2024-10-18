Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Boosted by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $15,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $40.38 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.52.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

