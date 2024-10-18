Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.7% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

DFAX opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

