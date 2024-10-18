DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Credit ETF makes up 2.2% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $17,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGCB. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,548,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DGCB opened at $54.46 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

