DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 784.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 288,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 100,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $219.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.62. The company has a market cap of $142.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

