DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3,750.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 291.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,022,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.18.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $308.29 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $232.29 and a twelve month high of $309.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

