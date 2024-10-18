DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Has $95.42 Million Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,998,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 3.43% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $95,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after buying an additional 195,917 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.