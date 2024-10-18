DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,165 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,640,000 after purchasing an additional 179,503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after buying an additional 97,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after buying an additional 454,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BK opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

