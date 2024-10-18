DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Sells 26,182 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,182 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.74% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $43,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $1,668,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.