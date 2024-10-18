DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.7% of DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

