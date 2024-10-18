Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Acquired by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQE. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 68.8% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 105,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 555.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 86.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.95.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

