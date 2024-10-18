Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $160.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. 679,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,498. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $130.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $152.90.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,281,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,181,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,064,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,162,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,044,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,594,000 after acquiring an additional 508,504 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

