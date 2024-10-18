Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 571,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 345% from the previous session’s volume of 128,511 shares.The stock last traded at $57.43 and had previously closed at $57.29.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 574,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 110,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 123,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

