Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $894.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

