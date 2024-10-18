Divi One Day Trading Volume Tops $154,407.78 (DIVI)

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Divi has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $154,407.78 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Divi has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00040632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,063,013,392 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,012,230 coins. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org.

Divi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,062,802,804.14408. The last known price of Divi is 0.00081017 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $151,056.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.