Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE:D opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 21.8% during the third quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

