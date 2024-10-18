Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 19,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.9 %
Douglas Emmett stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
