Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Short Interest Up 5.9% in September

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 19,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,043,000 after buying an additional 525,831 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after buying an additional 156,761 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after buying an additional 229,301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 614,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,524,000 after buying an additional 145,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -245.16%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

