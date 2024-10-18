Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Get Doximity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $70,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $289,070.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Doximity during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.