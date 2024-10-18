Drake & Associates LLC Acquires 327 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.7% of Drake & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $144,269,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $179.11 and a 52 week high of $249.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.63.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.