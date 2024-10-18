Drake & Associates LLC Has $20.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 6.6% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

