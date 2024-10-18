Drake & Associates LLC Has $636,000 Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 505.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Revvity by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 453,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after buying an additional 379,802 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Revvity by 3,171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 84,515 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Revvity Stock Down 0.9 %

Revvity stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 98.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Insider Activity at Revvity

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

