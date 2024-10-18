Drake & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,981,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,625,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $287.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.54 and its 200 day moving average is $267.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $431.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

