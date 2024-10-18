Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 1,474 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

CCL stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

