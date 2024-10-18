Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Short Interest Update

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Duos Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duos Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Performance

DUOT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 83,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,183. Duos Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Duos Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 248.58% and a negative net margin of 213.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duos Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duos Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.