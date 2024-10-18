DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on December 16th

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. DuPont de Nemours has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.