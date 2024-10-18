e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $223.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.21.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at about $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,940,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,758,000 after buying an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.