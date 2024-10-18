Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $348.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $349.74.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

