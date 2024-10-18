Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $365.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $355.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.06.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $348.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.41. Eaton has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $349.74. The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Eaton by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

