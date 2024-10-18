Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $58,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 726,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,884.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,793 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $62,506.47.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 19,170 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $208,186.20.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,913 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $282,451.70.

On Thursday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 21,340 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $230,472.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,017 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $162,634.11.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,682 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $312,346.98.

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 11,503 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $126,763.06.

On Friday, September 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,665 shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $261,024.95.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

