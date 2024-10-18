Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 11,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ecopetrol Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of EC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 2,432,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20.
Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 14,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
