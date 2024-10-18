Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 guidance at $0.67-0.71 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.8 %

EW traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 278,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,561. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

