Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $2,658.49 or 0.03966907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $590.93 million and approximately $31,231.02 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 222,280 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, "Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 222,279.95295166."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars.

