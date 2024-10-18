Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.48. 1,113,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,745,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,450. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,599,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,336,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,350 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $16,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,139,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,425,000 after purchasing an additional 852,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

