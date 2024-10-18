Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Wedbush

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 155.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.80. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $136.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 700.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,380,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,393,522. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,054.75. The trade was a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 75.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Articles

