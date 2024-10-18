Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

William Blair upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESTC

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $82.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.28 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III purchased 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This trade represents a 700.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.