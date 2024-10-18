Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $209.20, but opened at $221.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.68%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

