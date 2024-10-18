Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.56 and last traded at C$25.42, with a volume of 57988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.54.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ELD

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eldorado Gold

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total transaction of C$83,234.71. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.27, for a total transaction of C$136,611.54. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Swedburg sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.43, for a total value of C$83,234.71. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,988 shares of company stock worth $334,328. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.