Electroneum Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $38.31 million and approximately $516,906.36 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000594 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000590 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
