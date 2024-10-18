Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Elevance Health
In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Elevance Health Stock Performance
Shares of ELV traded down $16.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $428.14. 1,160,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,874. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.98 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $528.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
